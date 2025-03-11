The Atlanta Falcons have some big decisions to make this offseason, most notably on what to do with quarterback Kirk Cousins. While the decision to keep Cousins or trade him is certainly a big one, but the top priority for the Falcons should be adding pass rush talent.

Atlanta did just that on Tuesday when it agreed to a one-year deal with veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd to bring him to the Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“The Falcons are signing pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, formerly of the 49ers, sources say,” Rapoport reported on X. “He gets a 1-year deal worth $10M, earning a raise after his SF release.”

Floyd was released by the 49ers after the free agency period opened despite a strong 2024 season where he finished with 8.5 sacks in 17 games. The Georgia product has recorded 48 sacks over the past five seasons, so he has been a very consistent presence up front for multiple teams including the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

This is a great bet for the Falcons, who will be getting a very motivated player on a one-year deal who will be hoping to cash in next spring. Atlanta has had some historically bad pass rushes in recent years including a 2024 campaign where it finished 31st in the NFL with 31 sacks. That number puts it ahead of just the New England Patriots.

Floyd will also be playing back in his home state of Georgia, where he grew up and played college ball in Athens.

The NFC South is up for grabs seemingly every year, and the Falcons should be right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from a talent perspective again next season. A player like Floyd won't transform a defense or put up award-worthy numbers, but he is the type of player on the edge that you can always rely on for solid production and should immediately be a contributor for this Falcons team.

The Falcons have beefed up all three levels of their defense so far in free agency despite releasing longtime defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Atlanta reached an agreement with former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devine Diablo and also inked cornerback Mike Hughes to a new extension. With these moves, it's reasonable to expect a bad unit last year to improve in 2025.