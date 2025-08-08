Maybe it’s not a bad thing that an Atlanta Falcons rookie has been a little too aggressive. And perhaps that attitude will pay off as he chases one of two Falcons’ first-stringers who are in danger of losing their starting jobs ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

James Pearce Jr. has been mixing it up, a situation that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said needs to be handled better, according to ESPN.

“We're trying to develop a culture, a style of play for sure, and part of that is the violence with which we play and aggression, the urgency and all that,” Ulbrich said, via ESPN's Marc Raimondi. “Today, at times, it went a little too far, and we've got to learn how to manage that.”

The other player pushing for a starting role is linebacker Jalon Walker, who was drafted in the first round at No. 15 overall. He has been tabbed as a make-or-break player for the Falcons. Pearce was the Falcons’ second first-round pick, landing at No. 26.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. pushing Leonard Floyd

A nine-year veteran with zero Pro Bowl appearances, it seems unlikely that Floyd can maintain his spot at the top of the depth chart. However, Floyd has two double-digit sack seasons under his belt and totaled 8.5 last year.

But Pearce brings a nasty streak that might work in the NFL and for the Falcons.

“He's prideful as it gets,” Ulbrich said. “He loves this game. He's got deep love for his teammates. And he wants to come out here and create a strong impression on everybody — and himself included — that he can do this. And you do this at a high level, and I think when you're in that place of just every ounce of your body's trying to prove who you are. Sometimes it gets to that place where it can get a little wacky sometimes.

“His anger got the best of him a little bit, and it is going to be a great learning experience for him.”

HC Raheem Morris said Pearce seems to have it factor

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Pearce has the pass-rusher edge to him, according to ESPN.

“When you talk about rushing the passer, you're talking about some of these great pass rushers that we talk about, whether it's Aaron Donald, whether you're talking about Von Miller, whether you're talking about Warren Sapp or you're talking about Simeon Rice,” Morris said. “Any of these guys that have rushed the passer, they've got a little bit of edge, and part of our whole draft, part of our whole philosophy, part of our practice, part of us becoming a team that we want to be and going out and actually doing some of these things is acquiring players with some natural edge.”

Pearce said he simply loves to play this sport. And the Falcons surely love that attitude.

“I think it's come with the love of the game of football,” Pearce said. “Just the passion for it. Just an aggressive game, a physical game.”

Article Continues Below

And Ulbrich said Pearce responded well in the aftermath.

“A lot of young guys, after a moment of real anger or frustration and getting out of whack, they're lost for practice, and he was the opposite,” Ulbrich said. “It was like he reset, he came back, took a deep breath, and I think he made three or four really amazing plays after the fact. So, it's promising.”

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III chimed in. He said Pearce shows no fear, even off the field and even though he’s a rookie.

“A lot of times, rookies are kind of hesitant to touch the aux cord and stuff like that,” Bates said with a laugh. “James is right there. He wants to play music. He's voicing what he's thinking, and then he goes out there and he practices hard as hell.”

LB Jalon Walker making an impression

With Arnold Ebiketie in his way, Walker has the opportunity to blow past. A three-year veteran, Ebiketie has 14.5 career sacks. He totaled six in each of the last two seasons.

Walker has battled a minor hamstring injury. That has limited his chances to ascend to the top of the Falcons' depth chart, according to atlantafalcons.com.

“We'll kind of ease them back in,” Morris said. “Probably the next day, after that, we'll kind of pull them back a little bit to unleash him a little bit toward that high practice to get them ready for the off day and to get into our preseason game stuff. We'll get those guys ready to go.”

Walker said he plans to be hitting on high gear soon.

“I know myself, the way I pride myself on staying prepared for all situations,” Walker said. “Mental intensity. Mental preparations. Those are things I take pride in, just being in my film or being in my journal. Things like that. I feel like I'm ahead of the game on the ball just because of that. Me not having that time out there doesn't say I'm behind.

“Trusting their process. I have my emotions, of course, in just getting back out there as fast as I can. But they knew what's best for the team and they know what's best for me.”