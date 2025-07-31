The Atlanta Falcons are hoping to end their nearly decade-long playoff drought this season under the direction of Michael Penix Jr., who took over at quarterback down the stretch of last year. Atlanta also has one of the league's most talented young wide receivers in Drake London, who emerged as a legitimate star during last year's campaign, despite the overall team's struggles.

Recently, at Falcons training camp, London spoke on how he has something of an alter ego when he steps onto the field.

“I promise you I’m the nicest person off the field. When the game starts, I kind of go dark,” said London, per Adnan Ikic of The Falcoholic on X, formerly Twitter.

London also added that “It’s just football. It’s a violent sport and that’s something I can let out on the field.”

London has indeed become known for his particularly assertive demeanor on the field throughout his career, unafraid to let a defender know about it when he makes a play against him.

Can the Falcons turn it around?

At the current moment, the Falcons have one of the more awkward quarterback situations in the league, with Kirk Cousins still on the roster despite being benched for Michael Penix Jr., and after having drawn the ire of the Atlanta fanbase after retroactively blaming his abysmal play on injuries that he denied having at the time.

Many expected that Cousins would have been traded or released by this point in the offseason, but no such occurrence has come to pass.

The good news for Falcons fans is that Michael Penix Jr. showed some positive signs during his brief tenure with the team last season, showing poise after being thrown into the fire of an NFL playoff race.

More of the concern for Atlanta this year figures to be about their defense, an area where the team invested heavily this summer by drafting not one but two pass rushers in the first round of the draft.

Whether that will be enough to allow the Falcons to break their ugly postseason drought remains to be seen.