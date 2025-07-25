It's that time of year when the league shares the NFL Top 100 list before the start of the new season. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson popped up on the list for the first time in his career at No. 62. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley opened up about how good Robinson is and sent a warning to the NFL about the Atlanta star.

Barkley claims that Robinson is one of, if not the best, at cutting on the field in the league. The Eagles star even admitted that Bijan Robinson is better than he is when it comes to cutting and joking. After that admission, Barkley sent a warning to the league.

“There's nobody who's able to cut like Bijan in the NFL. There's not,” said Barkley. “You can go argue your mom about that. … Trust me. I love myself and I think I have great cuts. There's nobody. … It's finna get scary for a lot of people.”

That's quite the endorsement for Bijan Robinson, as Saquan Barkley is coming off a career year that saw him become just the ninth player in league history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Bijan Robinson is entering the third year of his career. Through two seasons in the league so far, the 23-year-old quarterback has flashed major potential, with the 2024-25 campaign being a bit of a breakout year for the Falcons star.

Last season, Robinson finished with 1,456 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns (14 rushing). He also added 431 receiving yards, making him a versatile weapon in the Falcons' offense. We should expect Bijan Robinson to remain a focal point in Atlanta, as the team will likely rely on him heavily with Michael Penix due to start the season as the starting quarterback.

We'll see Bijan Robinson in action on September 7 when the Falcons open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. If he can put up even bigger numbers than last season, we should see him climb up the NFL Top 100 list next offseason.