The Atlanta Falcons have a quarterback controversy of sorts, but not a quarterback competition. Michael Penix Jr. is the cemented starter in Atlanta after taking over for Kirk Cousins late in the 2024 season, but now the Falcons must decide what to do with the veteran backup.

Unfortunately for Falcons fans, they won't get to see either of their quarterbacks in action on Friday in the first game action of the season. Head coach Raheem Morris said on Monday that both Penix and Cousins will not play in the game and Easton Stick will get the start, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Cousins understandably wants to go somewhere where he can play, while the Falcons wouldn't mind keeping him on as one of the best backups in football. However, Cousins has been present and professional at Falcons training camp as Atlanta gears up for its first preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Lions.

“There's all that stuff outside, but in the building, he's been an ultimate professional,” general manager Terry Fontenot said, according to Fowler and Dan Graziano. “He handles things the right way. … Where we could have an issue is, ‘What's the mindset of the starter? What's the mindset of Kirk?' But they're both professionals, so it's been good.”

Stick spent the last few seasons as Justin Herbert's backup with the Los Angeles Chargers, and now the North Dakota State product will be able to show off all of his skills with the bulk of the reps on Friday night.

Penix and Cousins are both likely to get reps in one of the remaining two preseason games for the Falcons as they get ready for their season opener on Sept. 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Penix started three games last season after the Falcons stunningly took him in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft, just after signing Cousins to a big contract in free agency. As a rookie, the former University of Washington superstar completed 58.1% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions, but showed flashes of the traits that had Atlanta so enamored with him in the pre-draft process.

On the other hand, Cousins struggled in his first year in Atlanta while recovering from a torn Achilles. His mobility clearly suffered and his decision-making took a hit from his successful years with the Minnesota Vikings, leading Morris to go with Penix at the end of the season while the Falcons chased a playoff berth.