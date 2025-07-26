Bijan Robinson confirmed that everybody has been saying his name with improper pronunciation for the first two years of his professional career. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Atlanta Falcons running back set the record straight on how to accurately address him.

Robinson went on record to give fans the correct way to say his name on the NFL Network. The 23-year-old admitted that his first name should be pronounced as “Bih-ZHON,” with more emphasis on the second half, rather than “Bee-ZHON,” which is how he has been commonly referred to so far.

“Alright, how you pronounce my name is [Bih-ZHON] for everybody that's out there,” Robinson said. “I know a lot of people say [Bee-ZHON], but it's [Bih-ZHON].”

Robinson's name might be a bit tricky for fans to get accustomed to, but it will not change anything about his on-field performance. The third-year running back has quickly ascended to become one of the best running backs in the league, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2024.

After posting 976 rushing yards as a rookie, Robinson turned up the heat in year two, posting 1,456 yards in 2024. His touchdown numbers also increased dramatically from four in 2023 to 14 in 2024.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson looks to take another leap in 2025

Now firmly established as one of the most explosive players in the NFL, Robinson looks to take his game to another level in 2025. The Falcons are currently amid a complete transition into the Michael Penix Jr. era, with Robinson remaining a focal point of the offense.

Robinson played three games with Penix in 2024, averaging 118 rushing yards per game. The best game of his career came in the 2024 regular season finale with Penix under center. Robinson ran for a career-high 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 44-38 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson will run behind a familiar offensive line, with four of the five starters returning. Atlanta will only feature a new starter at center, with former undrafted free agent Ryan Neuzil replacing Drew Dalman. However, despite working behind Dalman during the last two years, Neuzil has 12 career starts under his belt and played 50 percent of the offensive snaps in 2024.

The Falcons' rushing attack should have a favorable Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's defense is still led by captain Lavonte David, but linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. — who replaced K.J. Britt in the starting lineup — is currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury.