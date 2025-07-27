The Atlanta Falcons will be under immense pressure to succeed during the 2025 NFL season. Atlanta is entering the Michael Penix Jr. era and boasts one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. They will need all hands on deck if they want to win the NFC South later this fall.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot dodged a question about Kyle Pitts' contract during an interview on Sunday. In fact, there was only one thing that Fontenot wanted to say about Pitts at the beginning of training camp.

“We're not going to talk about specific contracts,” Fontenot said. “I'll say this about Kyle…he showed up in great shape, and he showed up with great mentality.”

Pitts was the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason. He was rumored to be on the trade block, with the Dolphins as one team rumored to be interested in him.

The Falcons were “open” to trading Pitts back in June, but their asking price was apparently too high to get a deal done.

Now it seems that Pitts will remain in Atlanta for the 2025 season, which could be the most important of his young career.

Falcons coach expecting big things from Kyle Pitts ahead of 2025 NFL season

One Falcons coach is particularly excited about Kyle Pitts ahead of the 2025 season.

Falcons OC Zac Robinson explained why he is excited about Pitts in 2025 back in May.

“I'm expecting Kyle to take a big jump,” Robinson said. “You know, Year 2 of the system. Year 2 of understanding what we're trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle. He knows what he needs to work on with the details, some of the fundamentals and techniques, the consistency down in and down out, those are things we talk about with him and (tight ends coach Kevin) Koger talks about with him all the time is those finer details and that next level that he can take as a player.”

Pitts had one of his better seasons in 2024, hauling in 47 receptions for 602 yards and four touchdowns. That is still much lower than the sky-high expectations placed on Pitts when he entered the NFL.

The 2025 season will be huge for Pitts, regardless of whether he wants to remain in Atlanta in the future.

Hopefully Pitts takes a big step forward this fall, just like Robinson predicted.