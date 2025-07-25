Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons are making another big move in support of HBCUs. In a collaboration with the Arthur M. Blank Foundation, the team is donating new, state-of-the-art football helmets to Clark Atlanta and Morehouse College ahead of the 2025 football season.

Chris Millman, AMB Sports and Entertainment Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Sports Philanthropy, said, “We are proud to support the football programs at these historical institutions through this grant,” . “Player health and safety is paramount for athletes at all levels of football.”

“Morehouse Athletics is grateful for this opportunity,” said Harold Ellis, Director of Athletics at Morehouse College. “The new football helmets will elevate player health and safety and provide our Maroon Tigers with the highest level of protection as they compete in the 2025 football season.”

Clark Atlanta head coach Teddy Keaton also weighed in on the donation, saying, “This is more than just new equipment; it’s an investment in the future and safety of our student-athletes,” Keaton said. “These helmets represent progress, purpose, and the power of partnership.”

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, founded in 1995 by Home Depot co-founder Arthur M. Blank, has granted over $1.5 billion to charitable causes. Focused on areas like Atlanta's Westside, democracy, the environment, mental health, and youth development, the foundation works to unite communities and address tough challenges for collective growth and well-being.

This isn’t the first time Blank and the Falcons have supported HBCUs. Last fall, Clark Atlanta University, Savannah State University, Miles College, and Albany State University received $6.5 million in grants through the HBCU Invitational Field Refurbishment Program, funded by Blank’s Foundation.

They also recently announced their 2025 HBCU Fellows. HBCU Fellows Program, an eight-week paid program that links HBCU students in Atlanta with opportunities for professional development in sports and entertainment, brand engagement, and financial empowerment.