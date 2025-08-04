The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for a pivotal 2025-26 season, as they try to figure out how to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. Though, beyond just achieving positive results in the present, the organization is intent on building a successful culture. That requires some stability in the trenches. Atlanta and veteran right tackle Kaleb McGary have agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Although the team has invested a significant amount of draft capital in bolstering its perennially feeble pass-rushing attack, much attention will still center around the dynamic offense. Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024-25. Michael Penix Jr. is entering his first full season as the starting quarterback. Their collective growth rests heavily on a trustworthy offensive line.

McGary has done his part to help make that happen. The No. 31 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has proven himself to be a capable pass-protector in the past, but he is especially valuable because of all the rushing lanes he opens up for Robinson. McGary has earned a 76-plus run-blocking grade in three consecutive seasons, per Pro Football Focus — posted a spectacular 91.6 mark in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Falcons are happy to reward the 30-year-old for his stalwart production. The top priority is providing a consistent environment for their young quarterback, and by locking up McGary for the next couple of seasons, general manager Terry Fontenot clearly believes the offense as a whole will continue to grow.

It is the O-Line's job to give Atlanta's playmakers a favorable chance to showcase their full abilities. Three-time Second-Team All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom understandably receives most of the acclaim, but there are multiple game-changers in this group. Based on what he offers the Falcons' backfield, Kaleb McGary arguably deserves that label.

He can move through the rest of training camp with an extra sense of comfort after inking this deal.