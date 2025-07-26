Following his shocking release from the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday, it is currently unclear where defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will call home next season. After starting his career with the Miami Dolphins, Wilkins only spent one season with the Raiders before his release Friday. Now, rumors have speculated that he could make his way back east. According to NFL insider James Palmer on Bleacher Report's YouTube page, the Atlanta Falcons could have some interest in the veteran defensive tackle as well.

“Where he lands is going to take a minute,” said Palmer on Bleacher Report's show Saturday. “This isn’t like somebody goes and signs him immediately. They’re going to want to see him take visits. They’re going to want to see him take a physical and see where that’s at. Because he didn’t believe he needed the second procedure but again this is a recovery that usually takes three to four months. He still hasn’t been fully recovered from it. I know the Falcons had some interest in him as well. I know Wilkins to the Dolphins, going back, we’ll see about that.”

If healthy, Wilkins would be a solid addition to the Falcons defense. There's a reason why he signed a $110 million deal with Las Vegas last offseason: he's pretty good at what he does. Wilkins is one of the best pass rushing defensive tackles in the NFL. After losing longtime stalwart Grady Jarrett in free agency earlier this year, there is a clear need for a replacement. Would head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot pull the trigger on bringing Wilkins in?

Christian Wilkins would be big boost to Falcons defense

Entering year two of the Morris era, it's clear that the Falcons know that they need to improve. 2024 first round pick Michael Penix Jr. is taking over as the starting quarterback. Fontenot and Morris took edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round of this past April's draft. In their base 3-4 defense, Ruke Orhorhoro is set to take over Jarrett's old role.

However, Orhorhoro has only shown flashes during his time in Atlanta. Wilkins would certainly be a more than capable replacement. Yet, the big question is his health. Will Wilkins be able to showcase that he's back to full strength in enough time to help out the Falcons or another team this season?