The 2025 Atlanta Falcons enter training camp with hope renewed and pressure mounting. After years of middling results, the franchise is finally trying to balance a new era on offense with a defensive identity that has been absent for far too long. Having Michael Penix Jr as the starting quarterback has energized the fan base. However, if the Falcons want to take the next step, it won’t be the quarterback room that decides their fate. Instead, all eyes are on whether a rebuilt pass rush can change everything for this team.

Cousins in the Shadows

Is Kirk Cousins’ presence in Atlanta a help or a hindrance to Penix Jr’s growth? Many expected the veteran to be released this offseason. Instead, though, the Falcons kept him and his $27.5 million contract squarely in a backup role behind their young starter.

Recall that Cousins’ play unraveled after Week 10 last year. That opened the door for Penix to start the final three games. Atlanta ultimately decided that swallowing that much dead money wasn’t worth cutting him loose. The question now is whether the situation turns volatile if Penix falters out of the gate. Would fans begin calling for the proven veteran to rescue a playoff push? Could an injury elsewhere in the league trigger a trade?

For now, the Falcons are hoping the dynamic doesn’t become a distraction as Cousins runs the second-team offense in camp and takes preseason reps. It adds another layer of intrigue to a training camp that’s as much about balancing egos and expectations as it is about evaluating talent. The objectives remain clear: keep Penix protected, establish offensive balance, and finally fix a defense that has been holding this team back for years.

Here we'll try to look at the surprising Atlanta Falcons player who could make or break their 2025 NFL season.

The Player Who Could Change Everything: Jalon Walker

Atlanta’s mission to improve its pass rush continued with a splashy first round in April's draft. They selected Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall before trading back into Round 1 to take James Pearce Jr 10 picks later. Walker is a product of Georgia and last year’s Butkus Award winner. He was widely regarded as one of the best pass-rushing prospects in the country. The Pearce pick grabbed headlines because the Falcons traded away next year’s first-round pick to get him. Make no mistake, though, the tone-setter of this defensive overhaul could be Walker.

The Falcons’ investment in pass rush talent is a direct response to an ugly reality. In 2024, they finished 31st in the NFL in sacks. Over the last seven seasons, Atlanta’s inability to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks has been one of the main reasons it hasn’t sniffed the playoffs since 2017. That streak must end if this roster is to maximize the window Penix opens.

Enter Walker. At Georgia, he was a relentless force. He could bend the edge, shoot gaps, and diagnose plays before they developed. His explosiveness and high football IQ made him a nightmare in the SEC. Not surprisingly, the Falcons are betting heavily that those skills will translate immediately to the NFL.

Why Walker’s Role Matters More Than Ever

What makes Walker so intriguing isn’t just his athleticism. It’s his versatility. Pundits across the league have raved about his ability to line up on the edge or move inside as a hybrid linebacker. Veteran teammate Kaden Elliss praised Walker’s instincts and natural feel for the game. They say he looks like he’s been playing NFL ball for years.

That said, the Falcons aren’t in a rush to make him a Swiss Army knife. New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has made it clear that the rookie’s first job is to become a dominant edge rusher. After all, Atlanta’s defensive woes begin and end with its lack of a consistent pass rush. There will be time later to expand Walker’s role. For 2025, however, the mandate is simple. Go get the quarterback.

To give Walker the best chance to succeed, the Falcons also signed veteran Leonard Floyd. He's a proven edge rusher who can mentor the rookie. The hope is that Floyd’s presence will allow Walker to ease into the NFL game without having to carry the entire load from Day 1.

The High Stakes of Walker’s Development

If Walker delivers on expectations, the ripple effect will be immediate. A competent pass rush forces quarterbacks into mistakes. It would take pressure off the secondary and create opportunities for an offense that doesn’t need to score 30 every week to win. It can also change the energy of a team. One sack on third-and-long can swing momentum faster than almost anything else in football.

On the other hand, if Walker struggles, Atlanta risks another year of defensive mediocrity. It could lead to wasting the growth of its young quarterback and squandering a season where the NFC South looks winnable. The Falcons bet big on him, and they can’t afford for that bet to come up short.

In 2025, all the talk in Atlanta will center on Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins. If you really want to know whether the Falcons will finally become a playoff contender again, though, watch Jalon Walker. His rookie season could be the difference between another year of frustration—or the beginning of something far bigger.