The Atlanta Falcons have high expectations surrounding them this season, and it is based on what Michael Penix Jr. can bring them at the quarterback position. In the final three games of last season, Penix showed that he was going to be the present and the future of the team, and everyone is rolling with him, even though they had just signed Kirk Cousins to a big contract last offseason.

There's still a chance that Cousins can get traded during the season, and that means Penix will need a reliable quarterback. With Emory Jones suffering an injury in the past preseason game, the Falcons had to sign someone to get them through the final game.

The Falcons signed Ben DiNucci, who was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games and had one start, and that was the last time he appeared in a regular-season game. He was last with the Saints after joining the practice squad late last year and signed a futures deal. The team then released him.

With one preseason game left, the Falcons will be looking to see what DiNucci can bring to the field and if he's worthy of grabbing a roster spot.

Article Continues Below

Falcons not playing starters in preseason

The Falcons have not played any of their starters in the preseason, and there's a good chance that they won't play in the final one against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Raheem Morris' philosophy has been that the Falcons play more 11-on-11 in practice than any other team in the league, and those should be good reps for the starters.

Despite them not getting reps, the offense should be one of the better units in the league when looking at the talent they have. Bijan Robinson and Drake London will be getting a lot of touches, and the hope is that Kyle Pitts can have a big season as well. Penix will have other players to throw the ball to, and this could end up being an explosive offense if he can come out of the gates and perform at a high level.

On defense, there was an emphasis on getting better in the front seven, and they used two first-round picks on Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. They should be able to make an impact during their rookie seasons, and with additions to the secondary, the sky should be the limit for the defense.