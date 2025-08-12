One of the bigger storylines from the Atlanta Falcons' training camp in recent weeks is the injury status of wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who injured his shoulder in the first week of camp. Mooney was a key contributor for the Falcons during the 2024 season, turning into a legitimate number two option behind Drake London, so fans are certainly hoping that he will be able to go for the start of the new campaign.

Recently, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris gave an update on Mooney's status, and it wasn't exactly an encouraging one.

“Kind of just waiting and rolling. Kind of a week-to-week basis. I feel good about getting him back healthy and ready to go. When? I don’t know. We’ll have him back healthy this year, though,” said Morris, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

It's safe to say that Falcons fans were probably hoping for a more clear timetable on Mooney's return rather than a “this year” projection.

A big year for the Falcons

In 2024, the Atlanta Falcons were in control of the NFC South throughout much of the season before collapsing down the stretch thanks to some putrid quarterback play from Kirk Cousins.

While Michael Penix Jr. played decent after being thrown in the fire of an NFL playoff race, the Falcons ultimately ended up missing the postseason for the eighth consecutive year.

Hopes are high that Penix Jr. will be able to continue to grow this upcoming season, and his receiving core will be a big part of that equation, with Mooney and London leading the charge. If Mooney were to miss an extended chunk of time to begin the season, it could force Atlanta to have to rely even more heavily on the running game of Bijan Robinson, an area that they already pour a lot into.

In any case, the Falcons' preseason slate will continue on Friday against the Tennessee Titans. The regular season is set to begin on September 7 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET.

Fans will be hoping to see Mooney out on the field that day.