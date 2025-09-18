The Atlanta Falcons head into their Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at 1-1. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has seen his offense get off to a good start this season. However, Michael Penix Jr. could be without one of his top targets in a road game against another NFC South rival on Sunday. Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts is the latest addition to the team's injury report.

Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson lead the Falcons in targets, receptions, and receiving yards so far. However, the former two have each had their own injury scares early. Despite their issues, Atlanta's offense is one of the more effective units in the league through two weeks, cruising to a win over the Minnesota Vikings after a heartbreaker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to NBC Sports, Pitts was limited in practice on Thursday because of a toe injury. His status for Sunday's game is not in any real danger, but the team will monitor his health heading into the game against Carolina. If Pitts cannot play, Robinson and London will have more responsibility in the Falcons' passing game.

Penix Jr. has impressed Morris and others in his second NFL season. However, being without Pitts gives him another test to pass. Atlanta missed AJ Terrell and James Pearce Jr. are also nursing injuries that could keep them out of action in Week 3. Without two of the team's better defenders, the Falcons may have to put more on their quarterback's plate.

Luckily for Atlanta, they may not need Pitts or Terrell to beat the Panthers. Carolina has had a rough start to the season, especially young quarterback Bryce Young. Despite the team's struggles, it will try to put its best foot forward as it opens up divisional play. However, Penix Jr. and Atlanta have the advantage, even if they are without Pitts in the game.