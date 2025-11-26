On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will hit the field on the road for a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Chiefs are coming off a thrilling win over the Indianapolis Colts in overtime this weekend, which may be the catalyst in helping them turn their season around.

Heading into the matchup with the Cowboys, there has been considerable question about the injury status of some of Kansas City's key players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was on the injury report at one point early this week.

Thankfully, Mahomes' name was no longer listed on Wednesday, but the Chiefs did get some bad news about some of their other key players heading into the game.

“#Chiefs G Trey Smith, TE Noah Gray, and CB Chris Roland-Wallace are out for Thursday's game vs the #Cowboys. Meanwhile, RB Isiah Pacheco has no injury status and is back,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith injured his ankle at one point during the Colts game on Sunday, forcing him to exit and not be able to return.

Meanwhile, Pacheco has been out of the lineup for over a month and should provide some stability for a Chiefs' rushing attack that is led by Kareem Hunt.

Overall, while the win over Indianapolis helped the Chiefs breathe a little bit easier, they still really need to win the game against the Cowboys as well, or else things could once again get dicey regarding their playoff hopes this year.