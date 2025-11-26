Recently, the Buffalo Bills raised eyebrows by signing veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks to their roster ahead of the stretch run of the 2025 NFL season. Cooks figures to provide some depth and experience to a Bills wide receiver room that has seen its ups and downs so far this year, particularly considering the recent tribulations of young receiver Keon Coleman.

Seemingly as a result of the Cooks signing, the Bills have also now made another transaction for their roster.

“The #Bills have released WR Elijah Moore,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

It remains to be seen if Moore will be picked up by another team this season.

Overall, the Bills' wide receiver room has been a roller coaster this year. Josh Palmer has been in and out of the lineup due to injury this year, and Khalil Shakir has continued to perform well for the most part, although it remains to be seen if he can truly be an elite number one wide receiver at the NFL level.

Meanwhile, there is considerable speculation about what is going on with Coleman, who has been benched recently for reasons not fully explained by the coaching staff.

All the while, Josh Allen has been running for his life behind this offensive line, which gave up eight sacks in a road loss to the Houston Texans last week.

All told, things could be better in Bills Land ahead of their matchup this Sunday on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game is set to kick off at 4:25 pm ET.