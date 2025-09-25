Former Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan is not buying into talk of a quarterback competition in Atlanta. On The Inner Circle podcast, the franchise’s longtime leader made it clear that the Falcons cannot afford to play games with their future after drafting Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall.

“What are we doing?” Ryan asked when a host suggested Kirk Cousins could compete for the starting role. “He had his opportunity,[and] he played last year and showcased what he did. He had his chance. They felt like it was a different thing.”

Ryan pointed out that teams jeopardize long-term stability when they waffle at quarterback, especially after a top-10 investment. “When you’re playing games with your quarterback position after you drafted somebody top 10 overall, you’ve got a great chance of screwing this up six starts into it,” Ryan said. “You don’t overreact to one horrible loss.”

Matt Ryan calls for the Falcons to embrace continuity

Ryan emphasized that continuity and patience are vital to the Falcons’ plan.

“There is no competition,” Ryan said. “You’re not going to go out there at practice after a bad game.”

His point was clear: Atlanta needs to commit fully to Penix and allow him to grow through mistakes rather than reopening the door for Cousins.

The quarterback dilemma began when the Falcons gave Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract before selecting Penix weeks later. Cousins started hot last year before injuries derailed his play, which opened the door for Penix to start the final three games. The rookie flashed enough potential to enter 2025 as the full-time starter, but Atlanta’s blowout loss to Carolina reignited questions about the position.

Head coach Raheem Morris left room for interpretation when asked about the situation, but Ryan’s blunt stance underscores what many fans believe: the Falcons cannot afford to look backward.

For a franchise chasing its first playoff berth since 2017, stability at quarterback is central to progress. The Falcons have built an offense loaded with talent around Penix. Ryan’s message is that Atlanta must silence any noise and let its young quarterback lead without distraction.