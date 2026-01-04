The Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints 19-17 on Sunday, creating the most amount of chaos. They technically tied for the NFC South lead, but the three-way tiebreaker went to the Carolina Panthers, despite their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson finished an excellent season, which Tyler Allgeier thinks should end with the MVP.

“If he doesn't win the freaking MVP, I don't know who the hell should, man,” Allgeier said, per Terrin Waack of AtlantaFalcons.com.

Robinson finished the season on a dud, with just 43 total yards and no scores on Sunday. But that did not stop his season-long totals from landing in a jaw-dropping spot. He finished with 1,478 rushing yards and 880 receiving yards on 366 touches with 11 touchdowns.

Robinson will likely end in fourth place in rushing yards and second among running backs in receiving yards. The Falcons were not anywhere near the playoff race in December, but Robinson kept piling up yards and touchdowns anyway. His seminal performance was in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, where he racked up 229 yards and two touchdowns, winning many fantasy leagues.

The Falcons are heading into an important offseason, which could see them make another change at head coach. Raheem Morris was given a loaded offense, but could not get them over the line. Michael Penix Jr's knee injury also looms large, as he underwent ACL surgery earlier this year. Could Kirk Cousins be the Week 1 starter in Atlanta? They will have to answer all of these questions without a first-round pick, which they sent to the Rams at the 2025 draft.

The Falcons have a superstar on their hands in Robinson, which should make the final stages of their rebuild easier. Robinson put together an incredible season, but it won't end in an MVP, despite Allgeier's push.