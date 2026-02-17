The Atlanta Falcons are currently in the midst of what could be a highly consequential offseason for the future direction of the franchise. Atlanta had a disastrous 2025 season, which resulted in them firing both head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, and replacing them with Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham, respectively.

One of the big questions for the Falcons this offseason regards tight end Kyle Pitts, who had a strong season in 2025 after years of building angst from the fanbase about his lack of production.

Recently, NFL insider Judy Bassista made a prediction that the Falcons will place a franchise tag on Pitts in order to bring him back next season.

“Pitts had a career year, finishing with 88 catches for 928 yards and five TDs, and was named second team All-Pro. The new brain trust will have to make a decision on the tag, but it’s hard to imagine Pitts being elsewhere next season,” noted Bassista.

Indeed, Pitts showed up when the money was on the line last year, especially once Kirk Cousins was integrated into the fold at quarterback down the stretch following Michael Penix Jr.'s ACL injury.

It's looking increasingly unlikely that Cousins will be back in a Falcons uniform next season, so Atlanta will need to decide whether they think Pitts will be able to establish the same synergy with Penix Jr. that he did with Cousins toward the end of last year.

Meanwhile, if Penix Jr. isn't ready for the start of next season, and the team indeed moves on from Cousins, Atlanta will have a gaping hole at the quarterback position, one that newly minted president of football Matt Ryan will need to work to fill.

In any case, the Falcons' 2026 season is slated to get underway in early September, with the official schedule to be announced soon.