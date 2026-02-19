The Atlanta Falcons are starting over yet again, this time with franchise legend Matt Ryan calling the shots and new coach Kevin Stefanski leading the team. That means more shakeups on the Falcons’ roster this NFL offseason, with free agency right around the corner. Here are the free agents the team must let walk as it starts the Ryan/Stefanski era.

There are several key free agents the Falcons must bring back this offseason. Tight end Kyle Pitts tops that list, and linebacker Kaden Elliss is right behind him. Defensive lineman David Onyemata is 34, but he is still a key piece of the defense and should be brought back on a short-term deal.

Outside of those players, the rest of the Falcons’ free agents are a bit more up in the air, so let’s look at the ones who likely won’t be on the roster when the offseason wraps up.

RB Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier should be a starting running back in this league, and after this offseason, he likely will be. Having Allgeier and Bijan Robinson on the Falcons’ roster these last few years has been a boon for Atlanta. However, with Robinson due for a new contract soon, having two RB1-caliber players is no longer feasible.

Some team will pony up some decent cash for the 25-year-old runner, likely in the $5-$8 million per year range. The Falcons have to pick up Robinson’s fifth-year option by May 1, which will raise his salary to $11.4 million in 2027. After that, an extension will likely come, and that will be somewhere in the $20 million neighborhood.

Paying one running back big bucks in the modern NFL is a crapshoot, and paying two is downright irresponsible. The Falcons have to let Allgeier walk in NFL free agency this offseason and draft a mid-to-late-round running back in the 2026 NFL Draft to complement their franchise star.

EDGE Leonard Floyd

Article Continues Below

The Falcons made a bold move in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking two pass rushers in the first round. This gamble paid off, as both Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. had excellent rookie years, racking up 5.5 and 10.5 sacks, respectively.

With their edges seemingly set for the foreseeable future, this entry in the three players the Falcons must let walk in free agency during the NFL offseason list would have also included Arnold Ebiketie. However, after Pearce’s stunning arrest in early February, the once-promising defensive future for Atlanta is now in flux.

Pearce now faces five felony counts that could result in serious jail time. That means that his NFL career, not just a few games next season, is in jeopardy. Signing Ebiketie now becomes a priority, but Leonard Floyd is still a player the team should let walk.

Floyd was a solid veteran presence last season, but he’ll be 34 by Week 1 next season, and his production took a massive dip in 2025, tallying just 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks while playing in 15 games.

OL Elijah Wilkinson

The Falcons had a solid offensive line last season, ranking 14th in PFF’s end-of-season rankings. The weak link of the unit was right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, who, in fairness, was playing out of position at right tackle with Kaleb McGary out.

McGary will hopefully be back, but he is 31 and coming off a significant knee injury. On the other side, Jake Matthews is now 34, and while he is still excellent, his career is winding down. It is time for the Falcons to add more youth to the roster and start thinking about long-term succession plans. At 30, Wilkinson no longer fits the timeline, so he should move on this offseason.