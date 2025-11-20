The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a promising start and took a 6-2 record into the bye in Week 9. However, the Buccaneers have lost back-to-back games against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills to drop to 6-4.

Still, Tampa Bay is in first place in the lowly NFC South, but they are just half a game ahead of the surprising Carolina Panthers.

With the NFC up for grabs, there is a chance the Buccaneers can figure things out and be able to make a deep run in the postseason, if they get there. However, analyst Ryan Clark pumped the brakes on that aspect and revealed why head coach Todd Bowles is in trouble at the moment.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they are playing right now, aren't Super Bowl threats at all,” Clark said during an episode of “First Take.”

“If they don't get people back healthy, and if Todd Bowles defensively can't figure out a way to stop the big play, this team can't compete with the top of the NFC,” Clark added. “If they don't figure out a way to stop people and give Baker Mayfield more help offensively, this team will be home early in the playoffs like we've seen them the last few years.”

Clark mentioned the team's injuries, and against the Bills, the Buccaneers were without running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin, although the offense still managed to score 32 points.

On the other hand, they gave up 44 points to the Bills, so it was a tough loss.

Tampa Bay's roster is a talented one, and they were mentioned as Super Bowl contenders earlier in the season, but back-to-back losses have people thinking otherwise for the time being.