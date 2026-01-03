Arizona football finally broke through in the Holiday Bowl against SMU football after a brutal start that saw the Wildcats fall behind 24-0 to the Mustangs by halftime. The moment came late, and it came fast. Noah Fifita worked out of the no-huddle shotgun, looked deep, and found Javin Whatley streaking down the middle. The pass dropped in. Whatley crossed the goal line. Touchdown Wildcats with 2:37 left in the third. The sideline erupted. The crowd found its voice again.

Here come the Wildcats ‼️😤@ArizonaFBall is on the board 👏 pic.twitter.com/4xKv165Sii — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

The score did more than erase the zero on the board. It restored belief. Arizona’s defense tightened. The offense played faster. SMU tried to slow the pace, but momentum shifted. Now the question sits over the Holiday Bowl lights: did the Wildcats just wake up?

