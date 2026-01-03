LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit with a wave of injury issues for multiple players through the first couple of months of the regular season, one whom is veteran guard Gabe Vincent. But help could be on the horizon, albeit not right away.

Prior to the Lakers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, head coach JJ Redick mentioned that the team hoped Gabe Vincent would be able to practice over the weekend, and that his potential return from injury could be as early as next week.

“Hoping to practice tomorrow, will be modified,” Redick said. “We’re hoping he’s available for one of the games on the road trip. But again, we’ve got to get exposure to live play. With the travel day on Monday, it’s going to be tough.”

Counting the Lakers’ game against the Grizzlies on Friday, Vincent will miss at least two more games. The earliest he might be able to make his return to the lineup would be on Tuesday, Jan. 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers next game after that would be against the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back.

Vincent has been sidelined since Dec. 18 due to a back injury. Friday’s game against the Grizzlies marked the seventh consecutive game he’s missed.

Vincent has been a dependable veteran for Redick, and has started a handful of games when necessary. This season, he’s appeared in 14 games, including six starts, at a little over 21 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 4.7 points and 1.4 assists while shooting 36.2 percent from the 3-point line.

He is in his third season with the Lakers after signing with the team as a free agent in the 2023 offseason. His first season with the Lakers was marred by injury, but he’s been relatively healthy since then.