Russell Westbrook made unforgettable NBA history on the all-time scoring list during the Sacramento Kings' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Westbrook continues to progress through his 18th season in the NBA, his first with the Kings. He continues to be productive as one of the most athletic guards for his age with the active scoring and playmaking skillset he possesses.

Going into Sacramento's contest against Phoenix, Westbrook scored 26,694 points throughout his career. This placed him 18th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, trailing legendary guard Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook needed 16 points to tie Robertson and 17 to pass him, something that he pulled off in 26 minutes of action. He finished with a stat line of 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal. He shot 6-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Westbrook achieved the milestone of being the highest-scoring point guard in league history with over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter. He drove into the paint as he converted the bank shot high off the glass, cementing himself in the record books.

The bucket that made Russell Westbrook the highest scoring point guard in NBA History 🙌 pic.twitter.com/e3j6j9swl3 https://t.co/bE8vMUIe4K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2026

How Russell Westbrook, Kings played against Suns

Article Continues Below

It will a big moment for Russell Westbrook to celebrate from his remarkable career. However, the Kings weren't able to top it off with a win as they lost in a 129-102 blowout.

Sacramento started out competitive as the team only trailed 62-56 at halftime. However, Phoenix blew the game wide open with a 67-46 display in the second half, something that the Kings were never able to keep up with throughout the contest.

Five players scored in double-digits for Sacramento in the loss, including Westbrook. Keegan Murray led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 9-of-17 overall, including 3-of-5 from downtown, and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. Keon Ellis came next with 14 points and four rebounds, DeMar DeRozan had 13 points and three assists, while Dennis Schroder provided 12 points and two assists.

Sacramento fell to an 8-27 record on the season, sitting at 14th place in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the New Orleans Pelicans while trailing the Dallas Mavericks by four games and Utah Jazz by five games.

Going through four consecutive losses, the Kings will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.