The Philadelphia Eagles held off the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, improving to 11-5 with their third straight win. Despite an inconsistent offense, the team has already clinched the NFC East and will host a playoff game. While Philadelphia could move up to the No. 2 seed, it can’t fall lower than No. 3.

With that in mind, the Eagles have decided that rest is more important than seeding at this point. The team will create a bye for banged up players in Week 18. And Tanner McKee will start in place of Jalen Hurts in the regular season finale. It will be McKee’s first start since Week 18 last season. But the third-year backup is confident he'll be ready for the moment.

“I feel like, in general, I try to prepare like I’m going to be the starter. So as far as preparation, things didn’t change that much because I feel like I prepare that way every week,’ McKee said, via David Neisz. “But last night I was going through the call sheet a few times and just running things in every single possible scenario that we could get. Just so I could go out and not think and just play with second nature,” McKee explained.

Tanner McKee draws second career start in Week 18

The Eagles’ offensive struggles cropped up again in Week 17. Philadelphia jumped out to a 13-0 lead at halftime but the team got shut out in the second half. Philly scored zero points while gaining just 17 yards in the final two quarters, relying on a stout defense to grind out a one-point win.

Hurts has been the primary subject of criticism this year despite leading the Eagles to a championship and winning Super Bowl MVP last season. The veteran QB will finish the year with 3,224 passing yards, a career-high 25 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. However, Hurts has been less productive as a runner this season. His 421 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground are both new lows as a starter.

McKee will get his chance to lead the Eagles against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. But he’ll be working with Philly’s B-team. Dallas Goedert and Jalen Carter were ruled out and a number of other starters will sit in Week 18 as well.