SMU football took control and Rhett Lashlee kept the message sharp as Arizona football tried to rally in the Holiday Bowl. The Mustangs led 24–6 entering the fourth quarter and played with urgency and composure. Defense set the tone. Drives stalled, tackles landed, and the clock moved in SMU’s favor. The offense added balance and short bursts, protecting field position and momentum.

Asked by Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft how his team needed to close, Lashlee was direct: “Well, it needs to look better in the fourth quarter, but big stop there by our defense. You know, obviously we had a chance to put the game away. We threw the interception… Big stop in the two-point conversion… So now we got a chance offensively to go put the game away.”

