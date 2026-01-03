Currently at 12-4, a win on Sunday versus a division rival in the Tennessee Titans would clinch the AFC South title for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans have roared back from a rough start to sit one game behind the Jaguars at 11-5. As Jacksonville looks to lock in its first division title since 2022, another key contributor is locked in for the future. Offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen has inked a three-year extension worth $51 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

“Sources: The #Jaguars and standout OT Cole Van Lanen have agreed to terms on a big new contract extension, a 3-year, $51M deal – $17M per year,” reported Rapoport Friday evening.

Van Lanen has emerged as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's blindside protector. The new deal protects Jacksonville in case Van Lanen's breakout season is a fluke, yet rewards the rising lineman. In head coach Liam Coen's first year at the helm, Van Lanen is one of many players who have developed into contributors. Can the Jaguars capitalize on a potential AFC South title, springboarding into a deep postseason run?

Jaguars look to make deep postseason run following AFC South title

Entering Sunday's regular-season finale, winners of seven in a row, the Jaguars shook off a surprising Week 2 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals to climb to the top of the mountain. Coen and his coaching staff have revitalized a young roster. GM James Gladstone, hired alongside Coen, has already added even more talent to a group of players waiting to have their potential realized.

In year one of the Gladstone/Coen era, it seems to have paid off. Van Lanen is just one of many names who have taken the next step in their careers this season. As long as the Jaguars take care of business at home on Sunday, it's certainly possible that the AFC's path to New Orleans runs through Duval County. Can Jacksonville ride Coen's energetic scheme and a bunch of hungry players towards the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance?