Mississippi State football flipped the Duke's Mayo Bowl in a heartbeat. Kelley Jones turned a blocked Wake Forest football PAT into instant shock, scooping the loose ball and sprinting 86 yards as the Bulldogs sideline exploded. He hit the crease, trusted his speed, and never looked back. The crowd roared under the stadium lights. The score became 36–29 after the play, and the momentum belonged to maroon.

BLOCKED THE EXTRA POINT AND TOOK IT ALL THE WAY TO THE HOUSE 🔥 We've got a close one between Wake Forest and Mississippi State on ESPN and the ESPN App 👀 pic.twitter.com/xOb3DbT7o1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

Moments like that change games. They change belief, too. Special teams decided the temperature of the night, and Jones delivered the spark with poise and pure acceleration. Wake Forest chased but Mississippi State finished. The Bulldogs stayed alive in the game.

