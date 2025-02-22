It's no secret that there is absolutely no love lost between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The NFL's oldest pair of rivals have stood on opposite sidelines 210 times over the last century, and many more are still to come. Fortunately for fans in the Windy City who have suffered through a brutal 30 year stretch in which Green Bay has won 47 of the last 61 meetings, the Bears have found their equalizer, their savior, and the man who has seemed hell-bent on taking the animosity of this rivalry to a new level… Caleb Williams.

Since the Bears used the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Caleb Williams last April, the 23-year-old signal-caller hasn't been shy about his newfound adopted hatred of the Green Bay Packers. If anything, it's endeared him to fans in Chicago who have been waiting for decades for someone who is capable of standing up to those damn Cheeseheads and swing the rivalry back in the direction of the Bears.

As if there there were any lingering doubt about how Williams feels about the Packers, it's now official.

Assuming things go as well for Caleb Williams as Bears fans hope, this 1-of-1 Topps trading could very well go down as one of the most sought pieces of memorabilia in Chicago sports history. And if the final week of the 2024 NFL season is any indication, then maybe he's on the right track.

Caleb Williams, Bears hope to build on Week 18 upset win in Green Bay

In two games against the Packers during his rookie season, Williams completed 44-of-60 passes for 379 yards with a touchdown. More important than completing 73 percent of his passes or avoiding any turnovers, the number that means the most to is 12… as in the 12-game losing streak to the Green Bay Packers that was snapped on the final Sunday of the season.

The Bears escaped Lambeau Field with a 24-22 win over the Packers. Sure, it was a mostly meaningless game for the Packers, who had already clinched a Playoff berth. And yes, in the long-term, it knocked the Bears out of a more desirable slot in the 2025 NFL Draft. But regardless of the context, to get that monkey off their back, to finally depart a game against the Packers as the victors, that means a hell of a lot more than a better draft pick.