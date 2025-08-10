The Chicago Bears invested a lot of money in their offensive line in the offseason to help out Caleb Williams, but they didn't do much to address the left tackle position. Incumbent Braxton Jones is facing off against rookie Ozzy Trapilo in a competition for the starting job. While Williams and most of the first-team offense didn't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, Jones got the first look at left tackle with Tyson Bagent under center. Bagent threw one touchdown pass in the first half, but it was no thanks to Jones, who got smoked on the play but was bailed out by his quarterback on fourth-and-goal.

Bears fans immediately took to social media to declare that Jones needs to be benched and that Trapilo should be LT1 when the 2025 season officially begins. It's worth noting that Trapilo got limited action in Sunday's preseason game, so he didn't get a whole lot of time to show he deserves to be the starter. Theo Benedet was the third player to get reps at left tackle after Jones and Trapilo.

Bears need offensive line to hold up to protect Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams' rookie season had its shares of ups and downs, with those downs including a league-leading 68 sacks taken. While Williams was to blame for some of those sacks due to holding the ball too long, the offensive line didn't exactly cover itself in glory.

That's why Chicago traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while also splurging on Drew Dalman in free agency. Darnell Wright is still in place at right tackle, but Ben Johnson has this decision to make at left tackle.

Johnson shouldn't make a decision based on one bad preseason rep, but it was an especially ugly rep and Jones has been just okay in his Bears career. While he did start in all 40 games over the first three seasons of his career, his seat is clearly hot.

Of course, turning the job over to a rookie like Trapilo comes with its own risks. The youngster will have to prove he's up to the task as Chicago tries to keep Williams upright.