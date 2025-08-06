There is a huge spotlight on the Chicago Bears this season coming into the second season of the Caleb Williams era and the first season with Ben Johnson as head coach, and the pads are officially on as training camp heats up.

The Bears suffered a scare on Tuesday when starting tight end Cole Kmet went down with an apparent injury and left the field with a trainer. However, Chicago shortly got good news as it appears that Kmet avoided a serious injury, according to Adam Hoge of CHGO.

“Good news on the injury front as it sounds like Cole Kmet avoided a serious injury after leaving practice today with a trainer,” Hoge reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Kmet is a big part of this Bears offense, so Chicago will be relieved that he doesn't appear to be missing significant time. Johnson loved to use his tight ends during his time with the Detroit Lions, which saw Sam LaPorta break out in the last two years. Kmet can also be a security blanket for Williams as he looks to find some footing in his first season in Johnson's system, so it is paramount that he is healthy and able to play.

Kmet is entering his sixth season in the NFL, all with the Bears, and he has been productive overall despite some highs and lows. For his five-year career, the Notre Dame product has over 2,500 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, so he has proven that he can be a productive player in the league.

Kmet joins a talented Chicago pass-catching group that includes wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, who is looking for a better second season than he had as a rookie. With one of the best play callers in the NFL in Johnson pulling the strings and a talented quarterback like Williams working behind a revamped offensive line, Chicago has one of the top candidates for a breakout offense in 2025.