The Chicago Bears are headed into Caleb Williams' second season with high expectations. After a deflating second half, Ben Johnson has taken over as the head coach. While the focus will be on the offense, their defense will be a fascinating group to watch. Before training camp even opens, the Bears have lost Jaylon Johnson to a leg injury for multiple weeks, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“[GM Ryan] Poles said the Bears aren't ‘overly concerned' about any long-term issues that could impact Johnson's return,” Cronin wrote. “We've got a lot of faith that he's going to put in the time to rehab and be his full self when he comes back,” Poles said, per Cronin.

Johnson is entering his sixth season with the Bears as their starting cornerback. In 70 games, he has seven interceptions and 49 passes defended. Johnson has been a pro bowler in each of the last two seasons and was second-team All-Pro in 2023. He played all 17 games in 2025, helping a defense that struggled down the stretch.

The Bears did sign Tre Flowers just before training camp, according to Cronin, so they do have a backup plan. But they will be looking for Johnson to return. Last year was the first year of a four-year, $76 million deal Johnson signed after his rookie contract expired. They hit on a second-round pick back in 2020 and hope to get another full season out of him.

Despite this injury, the expectations will be high around the Bears at training camp. With Ben Johnson running the show after two great years with the Detroit Lions, there is reason to believe that Williams can take a step forward. With Johnson as a solid corner, they have building blocks on the defense to compete in the NFC. Can they put it all together in Johnson's first year?