The Chicago Bears recently got some surprising news when star center Drew Dalman retired from the NFL at the age of 27. The decision threw a wrench in some of the Bears' offseason plans as they look to build off last year's trip to the NFC divisional round in Ben Johnson's first year at the helm.

Now, more information is coming to light from CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones on one of the Bears' supposed targets on the defensive side of the ball: Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby:

“Multiple sources indicate the Chicago Bears are a team to watch in potentially dealing for Crosby. The Bears aren't the only team with interest in Crosby — the Dallas Cowboys are lurking, according to sources — but they could be best positioned to do a deal if one can be done,” reported Jones.

Jones also broke down the disconnect between the Raiders and interested suitors on what a Crosby deal might look like.

“Las Vegas is extremely unlikely to get two first-rounders plus a young player for Crosby, but there are teams willing to give up a first-round pick and then some — or a collection of picks that equal that — in order to land the 28-year-old Crosby,” he reported.

Crosby would give the Bears' pass rush a significant boost after that was one of the weaker units on the team this past season. The star had plenty of nice things to say about Chicago, and particularly young quarterback Caleb Williams, after the two teams matched up this past season, and since then, Bears fans have been dreaming about the possibility of adding him via trade.

Of course, doing so would require the Bears to part ways with a lot of assets, and it's unclear at this point whether the front offices in Chicago and Las Vegas will ever see eye to eye on a potential deal.