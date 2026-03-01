The Chicago Bears exceeded expectations during Ben Johnson's first year at head coach in 2025. Chicago made some noise during the playoffs after winning the NFC North for the first time in several years. Now the Bears have some tough roster decisions to make this offseason, including a pair of players who could eventually be traded.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler named a handful of teams that are interested in acquiring Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

“One player who has strong trade value and a decent chance to be dealt is Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds,” Fowler wrote. “The Titans, Raiders and Giants are among teams interested in high-end linebackers, and they like Edmunds, who's only 27 despite eight years in the league. He was granted permission to seek a trade earlier this week.”

Chicago granted Edmunds permission to seek a trade on February 25th. The two-time Pro Bowler is under contract through the 2026 season. He carries a $15 million cap hit.

Edmunds is still young at 27 years old and could be a huge addition for another team.

The Titans have the most resources of any NFL team this offseason. They lead the league in cap space and have eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to work with.

If Robert Saleh wants to add Edmunds to his defense, they are equipped to make the best offer.

Meanwhile, both the Giants and Raiders expect to get a lot better during the 2026 offseason. Each team could use some improvement at linebacker, so it is no surprise that Edmunds is on their radar.

Chicago is also rumored to have received trade calls on defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Jr. He has one year left on his rookie contract, putting him in a similar financial situation to Edmunds.

The Bears could end up sending away two important defensive starters this offseason. But Chicago is not doing a fire sale and would likely only deal either player for a reasonable return.

It will be interesting to see if Chicago is able to swing one of these trades over the next few months.