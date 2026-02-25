Miami's Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss featured a moment where it felt like everything was falling apart for the Hurricanes. A key defensive back was ejected for targeting, another cornerback was injured, and then Akheem Mesidor went down in the fourth quarter.

Manny Navarro noted that it “feels like it is all unraveling,” and for a brief moment, it certainly appeared that way.

However, the important aspect of Mesidor's draft outlook is that he returned to finish the game, turning the injury scare into merely a footnote rather than the central story.

Scouts will ultimately evaluate Mesidor's overall performance: he is Miami’s most disruptive front-seven player, capable of tilting protections and a defender that offenses must account for on obvious passing downs.

Moreover, Mesidor is not a one-dimensional rusher who disappears if he doesn't succeed on the first step. NFL.com’s succinct summary captures his style well: he brings high effort, a fluid rushing technique, and a varied approach that utilizes finesse or power, depending on the opponent.

Physically, he aligns well with the current “NFL edge” template more than most realize. He is listed at around 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, which is substantial enough to set an edge while still being light enough to maintain a quick first step. This size also provides a team with flexibility in how they utilize him.

He can function as a traditional 4-3 defensive end, stand up in a 3-4 front as a rush linebacker, or even kick inside on passing downs in certain packages, especially when the goal is to challenge guards who struggle with speed and adept handwork.

Thus, when considering the “best destinations” for Mesidor, the focus should be on finding a team whose defensive scheme aligns with his strengths, allowing him ample opportunities to succeed.

And here we go with three potential destinations that would be suitable for Akheem Mesidor in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears are the best fit if you’re looking for immediate impact and a clear role in this NFL Draft. Their defensive front in 2025 struggled to consistently pressure quarterbacks unless Montez Sweat took charge himself.

As a result, offenses were able to play comfortably against them.

Mesidor can make a difference for Chicago, as he is designed to be that other guy who punishes offensive linemen when the protection focuses on Sweat.

When tackles overset to protect the edge against Sweat, Mesidor’s ability to win inside can create problems. He also has the strength to keep tackles honest, and if an opponent plays too soft against him, he has the power to push them backward and collapse the pocket.

This is important for Chicago, as its defense needs disruptions that can alter down-and-distance situations, such as hurries that force quick checkdowns or pressures that speed up a quarterback’s internal clock. These plays can help an average secondary perform better in the NFL Draft this year.

Carolina is a fit for a different reason. Their defense has been lacking an edge presence capable of changing the way offenses call protections, and while they have had effort players and flashes of talent, they haven’t maintained enough consistent pass rush to compete against modern offenses that can quickly release the ball and challenge defenses to win in two seconds.

If the defense is unable to do so, they can easily become overwhelmed by a barrage of quick completions.

Mesidor is a good sign for the Panthers that needs to bring a style that creates immediate issues without forcing the defense to blitz and risk getting burned. He can effectively utilize a speed-to-power technique, which is essential when facing fast-paced teams.

Article Continues Below

Pure speed rushers might get neutralized by rapid throws, but a power rusher who can collapse the pocket changes the launch point and makes quick throws less comfortable for the quarterback. This is where Mesidor adds value, even if he doesn’t always get to the quarterback.

The Panthers can also use him creatively, and his versatility allows him to be part of those NASCAR-style formations where the best rushers take the field, someone slides inside, and the protection has to reveal its intentions, and they need him to be a reliable disruptor who prevents the quarterback from finding a rhythm.

If the Panthers draft him, it will be with the expectation that he plays early and frequently. Not as a savior, but as a stabilizing force for a front that has previously been too easy to block. He could be a good pick in this NFL Draft for Carolina.

Cincinnati stands out as a top destination for an edge rusher like Mesidor, especially due to its current pass rush challenges. The Bengals have experienced periods where one player dominated pressure production, while at other times, the entire defensive front has struggled.

This inconsistency can quickly weaken the defense, as an ineffective pass rush makes it difficult to implement desired coverages. When quarterbacks have ample time in the pocket, defenses are left hoping for mistakes, which is not an effective strategy against strong offenses.

He fits the Bengals' needs because he can contribute to the rotation without being limited to a part-time role.

Early in his career, he can handle the dirty downs, set the edge against the run, and still bring a strong pass-rushing presence. As he hones his skills and develops counters against NFL tackles, he will become even more effective.

The Bengals will also benefit from Mesidor's work ethic. He approaches each play with the determination to finish, rather than just aiming to look good, and this difference may seem subtle, but it can greatly impact games.

In summary, while Mesidor may not be the “cleanest” prospect, lacking the rare athletic traits that check every box, he is undeniably useful in a way that coaches can rely on.

He possesses effective rush tools, the strength to convert speed into power, and practical counters.

Ultimately, the “best destination” for an edge rusher like Mesidor should not merely be about matching aesthetics with a team. It should instead be a situation where his inherent strengths lead to third-down victories, and where the coaching staff can comfortably utilize him on the field from the start, without needing to shield him from the demands of the role.

So, in which team should he be drafted in the NFL Draft?