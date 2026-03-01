After his first season with the Chicago Bears, head coach Ben Johnson has already become an institution in the Windy City. On Sunday, he decided to have some fun with Chicago Bulls fans.

Johnson attended the Bulls' matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center on Sunday. There, he teased taking off his shirt, just like he did when the Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bears’ head coach Ben Johnson faked taking off his shirt while on the jumbotron at the Bulls game 😅

pic.twitter.com/h1G0Ap2BOp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2026

Johnson seemed to be a good luck charm for the Bulls. They may not have gotten the shirt off celebration, but they hold 115-97 lead with just under two minutes to go. Perhaps they'll be asking Johnson to attend more games moving forward.

His first priority of business will remain with the Bears though. He helped the team go from the NFC North cellar to the Divisional Round in just one season. There is still plenty of more work to do, but the head coach's debut at least painted a much brighter future.

The game in which Johnson popped the top came on Black Friday. Chicago had defeated the defending champions, and did so without needing a last-second comeback. It also marked the Bears' fifth-straight win. The challenge for Johnson to take his shirt off originally came from a challenge laid down by a Hot Dog restaurant. But the head coach knew in that moment that the win deserved that type of celebration.

While Johnson won't want it to become always expected of him, the shirt, or lack thereof, celebration showed how much winning in Chicago means to the coach. He supports the Windy City at large rising to success.