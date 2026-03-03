Starting center Drew Dalman surprisingly announced his retirement on Tuesday after initially signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chicago Bears in 2025. With the club now needing to find a replacement, reports indicate that the club is already talking with a former Washington Commanders center.

The Bears are going to host free agent center Tyler Biadasz, who was recently released by the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Because Biadasz was released before the start of free agency, the six-year veteran does not have to wait until the free agency window opens to sign with a new team.

“The Bears are hosting free agent center Tyler Biadasz on a visit, source said. The former Commanders starter was recently released and now is available before the frenzy begins.”

Biadasz was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He joined Washington in 2024 after signing a three-year, $30 million contract. However, the Commanders released Tyler Biadasz from the roster this offseason before he could finish the final year of that deal.

As for Dalman, who is also a former fourth-round pick, but in the 2021 NFL Draft, he played four years for the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Bears in 2025. He proved to be a solid asset for Chicago, helping with Caleb Williams' development and offering consistent protection in the interior offensive line.

At just 27 years old, Drew Dalman is moving on from the NFL. The reason for calling it a career is currently unknown and could be revealed at a later time. Chicago is seemingly moving quickly to address the center position, as potentially signing Biadasz would allow the Bears to acquire a new center without having to compete with other clubs during free agency for one of the other centers.