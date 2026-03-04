The Tennessee Titans can only go up from here. The 2025 season was miserable for them, but they have buried the past and turned the page quickly. Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll are in control now, and both the offense and defense are expected to make a major leap. They are going to build a culture that will attract talent.

Free agency starts on March 11. In one week, players will be signing with new teams quickly. CBS Sports Network predicts that Daboll will attract a former New York Giants receiver to Tennessee.

“The lack of Tennessee interest in (Mike) Evans may be because the Titans have their eyes on Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Sources say Nashville could be the landing spot for Robinson, and there are obvious reasons why. The Titans have more than $90 million in cap space and have a huge need at receiver. Robinson, 25, is coming off a career year in New York with 1,014 receiving yards, and going to Tennessee would reunite him with his former head coach Brian Daboll, now the offensive coordinator with the Titans. Robinson is a Kentucky native who played high school football three hours up I-65 from Music City.”

Robinson was the top receiver on the Giants last season after Malik Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4 of the regular season. Robinson caught 92 passes on 140 targets for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. He would be giving quarterback Cam Ward a solid weapon from the slot or outside spot. It seems like a perfect fit.

Last week, the Titans and New York Jets swapped players in a massive trade involving the defensive line.