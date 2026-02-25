The Chicago Bears had a big year last season, and it was due to their play on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, it's always going to be a few players who won't be back for the next season, and the Bears are allowing one of their key linebackers to seek a trade this offseason, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“The Bears have granted permission for LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, according to a league source. He's under contract for the '26 season at $15M. Still young and was Pro Bowl-caliber player thru first 10 games before minor injury. Finished year healthy. Led D in tackles,” Biggs wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This seems like more of a move for the Bears to get off of Edmunds' contract as they try to salvage cap space for the offseason. There is a good chance they can get some assets for him as well, especially since he's still young and has shown the ability to impact a defense.

The Bears don't seem to be shy of making moves this offseason, and general manager Ryan Poles seemed noncommittal about the future of DJ Moore when asked about him.

“He’s a guy we want [in Chicago], but we have to look at all different scenarios,” Poles said.

At this point, it looks as if the Bears want to find cheaper, younger options at certain positions, which makes sense. With a huge season from Caleb Williams in his second year and other players growing around him, they have the foundation they need to sustain winning for now and the future.

That comes with making some tough decisions, but that's the business. It will be interesting to see what moves the Bears plan on making this offseason to improve their team and build off the success from last season.