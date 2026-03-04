The Chicago Bears had a breakout year this past season, and they're looking to build on that success this offseason to improve their team. That means adding talent while also moving some pieces on the current roster to create roster flexibility. DJ Moore has been a name that's popped up in trade rumors, and there are some teams that could be interested in acquiring him, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

“One Bears player plenty around the league are keeping an eye on is wide receiver D.J. Moore,” Jones wrote. “The former first-round pick is coming off his least productive year of his career. The Patriots could be a landing spot for Moore if the Bears do a deal involving the receiver, or he could be part of a hypothetical package that goes to a needy Las Vegas team in a deal for Crosby.

“Moore is entering his ninth season in the league with a contract that runs until 2029, with his guaranteed money essentially running through the 2027 season.”

The Patriots had several wide receivers who contributed to their success this past season, but they didn't have a clear-cut option at the position. If the Patriots are able to acquire Moore, he would most likely slot in as the top receiver for the team, which is good news for their offense.

General manager Ryan Poles was asked about Moore and his future with the team about a week ago, and his answer hinted that there's a chance he could be moved.

“He’s a guy we want [in Chicago], but we have to look at all different scenarios,” Poles said.

With Moore having one of his better years this past season, the Bears could get some good compensation in return for him if they're actually looking to move him this offseason.