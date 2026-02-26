While the Chicago Bears made a run to the Divisional Round, it's clear their defense is still a work. One option could be shaking up the interior of their defensive line completely.

With a lack of standout defensive tackles available, teams have begun calling the Bears about a trade for Gervon Dexter Jr., via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

While he is soon set to be a free agent, Dexter has made a strong impact in Chicago. The Bears are going to fully evaluate their defensive line and numerous changes could be made. But the team would both need an enticing offer for Dexter, and a readymade replacement in place.

Article Continues Below

Over his three years with the Bears, the defensive tackle has put up 115 tackles, 42 quarterback hits and 13.5 sacks. Dexter set his new career-high in sacks with six during the 2025 campaign.

As it stands, he is poised to enter the 2026 season as a starter next to veteran Grady Jarrett. But the Bears do have former second-round pick Shemar Turner on the roster. Andrew Billings is a free agent but could be brought back, and Chicago's No. 25 overall pick could be used on a defensive tackle. Say Dexter is the player the Las Vegas Raiders want in a Maxx Crosby deal, maybe the Bears would be more inclined.

Still, Chicago's goal all offseason will be making their defense stronger. Dexter has gotten better and better each year, showing his potential. The Bears are evaluating all options. Perhaps the desperation of teams with defensive line needs makes a Dexter trade more palpable for Chicago.