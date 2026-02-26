The Chicago Bears took a massive leap forward during the 2025 NFL season. Chicago won the NFC North, and beat the Packers in the playoffs, during Ben Johnson's first season at head coach. Now the future of the organization is bright for the first time in several years. It helps to have a talented, young quarterback leading the charge.

Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed to challenge Williams to gain more consistency during the rest of his rookie contract in a recent interview.

“I want to be clear: Anyone that’s watched the league long enough knows that for quarterback play, it’s consistency,” Poles said, per Jason Lieser of Chicago Sun Times. “Can you stack years on top of each other? We still have steps to go. I don’t want to make it like he’s already [there]. He knows he’s got work to do.”

Williams is known as a modern gunslinger at quarterback. Caleb can make some absolutely ridiculous plays out of structure, but he can also struggle to complete routine throws.

Poles also noted that, if Williams puts it all together, he should be quarterback of the future in Chicago.

“But if all of that falls into place, we have to understand how that changes our formula as we move forward,” Poles added. “That’s a great thing to be on that path. I feel like we have a long-term quarterback solution. It makes me excited.”

Poles is not alone in that assessment.

But Johnson is confident that Williams is just scratching the surface of his potential.

“Well, he's done a phenomenal job just picking up the coaching,” Johnson said on SportsCenter on February 24th. “There's a lot of new that came in. He just hadn't played a lot of ball in this league yet, and yet he is a phenomenal football player, and he can do some things on his own. We just got to get him to play in structure just a tad bit more. I think he's just gonna be lightyears better just understanding what we're trying to get done. I'm really looking forward going into year two with him.”

It will be fascinating to see how Williams looks in season two under Johnson's leadership.