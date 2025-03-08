The 2025 NFL offseason is still in it's earliest stages, but the Cincinnati Bengals have proven to be as the league's most active team. In just about one week's time, the Bengals have decided to cut guard Alex Cappa, put All-Pro Trey Hendrickson on the trade block, and franchise tag Tee Higgins for the second consecutive year. And now, they've followed those franchise-altering decisions with a signing of one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets to a multi-year deal.

“Tight end Mike Gesicki is re-signing with the Bengals on a three-year, $25.5 million deal, per sources,” writes ESPN's Adam Schefter on X.

The 29-year-old Mike Gesicki, who arrived in Cincinnati last March on a one-year, $2.5 million deal is being rewarded handsomely after a 2024 campaign in which he finished third on the team behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in targets (83), receptions (65) and receiving yards (665). Gesicki's third career 100 yard game, and his first since 2021, came in Week 9 last season when he hauled in 5 catches for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

While bringing back Gesicki on a multi-year deal is certainly a move Bengals fans will be able to get behind, there are hopes that those two top pass-catchers will be the next in line to sign long-term contracts. The Bengals franchise tagged Higgins with the intentions of eventually signing him to a new contract, and whenever Chase re-signs, it will likely be on the largest contract ever for a wide receiver. This is, after all, what Joe Burrow has said on numerous occasions that he expects to get done.

The Bengals were 8-4 when they had both Chase and Higgins in the lineup last season, and Cincinnati's offense was rarely the unit that came up short last season. The Bengals defense and special teams units were ranked 27th and 20th respectively in Aaron Schatz's final DVOA rankings of the 2024 NFL season, while their offense ranked 5th.