NFL head coach and Barstool Sports' Jon Gruden explained why he's predicting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will win the 2025 MVP award. While Burrow has set the bar high for himself for the 2025 NFL season, Gruden is picking the Bengals veteran QB to win the prestigious award.

Gruden explained how Burrow impressed him so much, stating he wanted Joe to win MVP last season on Barstool's Pardon My Take.

“I just love Joe Burrow. I voted for Burrow last year,” Gruden said. “I met him with you at the Super Bowl. I got nervous meeting him. I felt like I was meeting one of my favorite celebrities in life. I wanted to ask for his autograph. That's how good his film is, man. I think he should have won the MVP last year. I mean, this guy's close to winning the triple crown, man. Pass completion percentage, yards, touchdowns, and he gets out of trouble. He is tough as hell.

“And he's such a cool guy, man. If they get a good defense — I'm not saying great — if they get a good defense, and get off to a good start, which they've never done, but they do open with Cleveland and Jacksonville. If they win those games, look out for Burrow and the Bengals,” Gruden concluded.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won last year's MVP award. Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles' champion running back Saquon Barkley finished as the other two finalists. The Bengals finished 9-8, third in the AFC North division last season, and will look to build off their under .500 record with hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Burrow received the ultimate compliment from a coach after he was listed in The Athletic's top group of elite NFL quarterbacks.

Article Continues Below

“To me, it's Mahomes and then Burrow if I had to rank them,” said the coach. “Burrow could be a 1 with a red cross on him. They don't protect him, and he gets the s— knocked out of him constantly.”

Joe Burrow sets ‘close to perfect bar' ahead of Bengals' 2025 season

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is aiming for an MVP-caliber season. He's set the bar to near perfection, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“For myself, I expect to be close to perfect. I think I’m at that level at this point,” Burrow said.

However, as Joe Gruden pointed out, the Bengals' defense will dictate how successful the team will be throughout the 2025 NFL season.

More Cincinnati Bengals News
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bengals’ Shemar Stewart receives warning after shoving Joe BurrowJackson Stone ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow gets ultimate Joe Montana ‘compliment’ from rival coachJackson Stone ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Joe Burrow’s perfect practice TD pass will have Bengals fans thrilled for 2025 seasonJackson Stone ·
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) returns a punt against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bengals WR Jermaine Burton puts media on blast while clarifying absence from practiceJackson Stone ·
Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) holds the football during Bengals Camp practice at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2025.
Chase Brown’s Fantasy Football Outlook For 2025 NFL SeasonBailey Bassett ·
New Orleans Saints guard Lucas Patrick (62) against the Carolina Panthersduring the pregame at Caesars Superdome.
The biggest surprise from Bengals’ first unofficial depth chart of 2025 NFL seasonSteve Silverman ·