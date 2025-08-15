NFL head coach and Barstool Sports' Jon Gruden explained why he's predicting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will win the 2025 MVP award. While Burrow has set the bar high for himself for the 2025 NFL season, Gruden is picking the Bengals veteran QB to win the prestigious award.

Gruden explained how Burrow impressed him so much, stating he wanted Joe to win MVP last season on Barstool's Pardon My Take.

“I just love Joe Burrow. I voted for Burrow last year,” Gruden said. “I met him with you at the Super Bowl. I got nervous meeting him. I felt like I was meeting one of my favorite celebrities in life. I wanted to ask for his autograph. That's how good his film is, man. I think he should have won the MVP last year. I mean, this guy's close to winning the triple crown, man. Pass completion percentage, yards, touchdowns, and he gets out of trouble. He is tough as hell.

“And he's such a cool guy, man. If they get a good defense — I'm not saying great — if they get a good defense, and get off to a good start, which they've never done, but they do open with Cleveland and Jacksonville. If they win those games, look out for Burrow and the Bengals,” Gruden concluded.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won last year's MVP award. Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles' champion running back Saquon Barkley finished as the other two finalists. The Bengals finished 9-8, third in the AFC North division last season, and will look to build off their under .500 record with hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Burrow received the ultimate compliment from a coach after he was listed in The Athletic's top group of elite NFL quarterbacks.

“To me, it's Mahomes and then Burrow if I had to rank them,” said the coach. “Burrow could be a 1 with a red cross on him. They don't protect him, and he gets the s— knocked out of him constantly.”

Joe Burrow sets ‘close to perfect bar' ahead of Bengals' 2025 season

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is aiming for an MVP-caliber season. He's set the bar to near perfection, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“For myself, I expect to be close to perfect. I think I’m at that level at this point,” Burrow said.

However, as Joe Gruden pointed out, the Bengals' defense will dictate how successful the team will be throughout the 2025 NFL season.