Jason Kelce disagreed on the Cincinnati Bengals approaching their new contract deals with receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Kelce uploaded a new episode of his New Heights with Jason Kelce podcast on Wednesday. During one segment, he points out that although the Bengals' new extensions with Chase and Higgins look to leave the Bengals with not much to work with, it’s not always the case.

“Nobody right here knows what they’re actually being accounted for in the Cap. Nobody knows what the cash is, nobody knows what the guarantee is,” Kelce said at the 14:06 mark.

“All I’m saying is there’s a huge disservice to the NFL, Free Agency. It pisses me off listening to all of these people saying the average per year is this, when all they did was divide the total money by 3. People have no f—ing clue what these numbers mean and they just launch into these arbitrary things of like how much money. Anyway just saying. Don’t be misguided, people.”

Why Bengals' deals with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins matter

Jason Kelce brings up a great point about the way NFL teams present their deals. It’s as if all the money the contract displays, regardless of what’s guaranteed or not, and what is going into the team’s cap doesn’t matter.

Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz explained that by extending Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals will actually lower both players cap hits for the season. This gives the Bengals more money to work with for other players.

Chase’s 4-year, $116 million deal with $112 million guaranteed made him the highest paid non-QB in NFL History. While Higgins will be under contract for more years after originally having the franchise tag for a second straight year. He will make $115 million with the first 2 years of the deal only guaranteed.

The Bengals showed commitment to retaining the best parts of their offense, especially with quarterback Joe Burrow leading the way. Keeping his best targets in Chase and Higgins is one step in that direction. Following these deals, Cincinnati will remain busy in the offseason.