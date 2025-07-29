The contract situations that the Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with have been one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason so far, with the Trey Hendrickson saga still ongoing. The star defensive end is still searching for a new contract, but he is now planning to attend training camp without one.

Hendrickson will report to camp on Wednesday despite no new progress being made on his deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Trey Hendrickson is planning to report to Bengals camp Wednesday, ending his holdout without being any closer to a new deal, per sources,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Reporting to camp stops the $50,000 per day fines and also serves as a good-faith gesture to try to jumpstart negotiations.”

Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 last season and has recorded 35 sacks over the last two seasons.

