Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has been in extended talks with the team, about his contract. Hendrickson made a big splash on Wednesday, by showing up to team practice amidst those talks.

Hendrickson's appearance went viral, when a video was released showing his arrival.

Hendrickson is one of the best defensive players for the Bengals. In the 2024 season, he posted 17.5 sacks for a Cincinnati team that ended up winning nine games and missing the NFL playoffs.

Talks are ongoing between the team and Hendrickson on a new contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This story will be updated.

