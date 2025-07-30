Jul 30, 2025 at 10:26 AM ET

Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has been in extended talks with the team, about his contract. Hendrickson made a big splash on Wednesday, by showing up to team practice amidst those talks.

Hendrickson's appearance went viral, when a video was released showing his arrival.

Trey Hendrickson is in Cincinnati heading to practice but won’t participate as he’s still seeking a new deal from the Bengals pic.twitter.com/cDRefunz41 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 30, 2025

Hendrickson is one of the best defensive players for the Bengals. In the 2024 season, he posted 17.5 sacks for a Cincinnati team that ended up winning nine games and missing the NFL playoffs.

Talks are ongoing between the team and Hendrickson on a new contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

