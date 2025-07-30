The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran running back Zack Moss on Wednesday as the team continues roster evaluations during the second week of training camp.

Moss, 27, signed with Cincinnati ahead of the 2024 season following the departure of longtime starter Joe Mixon, who was traded to the Houston Texans last offseason. Expected to play a significant role in the Bengals’ reshaped backfield, Moss appeared in eight games, totaling 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries. He also recorded 23 receptions for 187 yards and a receiving touchdown, while fumbling twice and losing one.

Bengals release Zack Moss as Trey Hendrickson's hold-in continues

Originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, Moss has also played for the Indianapolis Colts. His breakout year came in 2023 with Indianapolis, where he rushed for a career-high 794 yards while filling in for an injured Jonathan Taylor. Despite a reduced role in Cincinnati due to injuries and the rise of younger backs, Moss remained a reliable veteran presence throughout the season.

With his release, the Bengals will likely rely on a running back group that includes Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Gary Brightwell, and rookie Tahj Brooks, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 193 overall.

The move comes as Cincinnati also manages the ongoing “hold-in” of Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson reported to training camp but has limited his on-field activity while seeking a contract adjustment. He posted a career-best 17.5 sacks in 2024. Hendrickson has not requested a trade, and the team remains engaged in discussions.

After finishing 9-8 in 2024 and missing the postseason for the second consecutive year, the Bengals will open their preseason next Thursday against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.