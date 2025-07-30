The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran running back Zack Moss on Wednesday as the team continues roster evaluations during the second week of training camp.

Moss, 27, signed with Cincinnati ahead of the 2024 season following the departure of longtime starter Joe Mixon, who was traded to the Houston Texans last offseason. Expected to play a significant role in the Bengals’ reshaped backfield, Moss appeared in eight games, totaling 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries. He also recorded 23 receptions for 187 yards and a receiving touchdown, while fumbling twice and losing one.

Bengals release Zack Moss as Trey Hendrickson's hold-in continues

Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss (31) catches a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
© Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, Moss has also played for the Indianapolis Colts. His breakout year came in 2023 with Indianapolis, where he rushed for a career-high 794 yards while filling in for an injured Jonathan Taylor. Despite a reduced role in Cincinnati due to injuries and the rise of younger backs, Moss remained a reliable veteran presence throughout the season.

With his release, the Bengals will likely rely on a running back group that includes Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Gary Brightwell, and rookie Tahj Brooks, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 193 overall.

The move comes as Cincinnati also manages the ongoing “hold-in” of Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson reported to training camp but has limited his on-field activity while seeking a contract adjustment. He posted a career-best 17.5 sacks in 2024. Hendrickson has not requested a trade, and the team remains engaged in discussions.

After finishing 9-8 in 2024 and missing the postseason for the second consecutive year, the Bengals will open their preseason next Thursday against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

More Cincinnati Bengals News
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91), left, and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrate a sack in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson arrives at training camp amid contract disputeBenjamin Adducchio ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals rumors: The major reason behind Trey Hendrickson’s sudden decision to end holdoutBenedetto Vitale ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson to end holdout without new contractTroy Finnegan ·
Cincinnati Bengals Trey Hendrickson makes an appearance at practice, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati.
Bengals rumors: Cincinnati at an ‘impasse’ in Trey Hendrickson contract talksJackson Stone ·
Bengals' WR JaMarr Chase makes history with Madden 26 Rating
Bengals’ WR JaMarr Chase makes history with Madden 26 RatingMassimo Marchiano ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) hangs his head on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Cleveland kept a halftime lead to clinch a 41-16 win over the Bengals.
Adam Schefter reveals how much money Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson is holding out overDouglas Fritz ·