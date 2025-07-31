The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping that this season is the year they will be able to break their two-year playoff drought and get back to Super Bowl contention in the AFC. In 2024, the Bengals saw a career year out of Joe Burrow, but the team's defense took a major step back, causing Cincinnati to miss the playoffs for a second straight season.

Recently, Burrow sat down with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network to set a lofty goal for himself for the upcoming 2025 season.

“For myself, I expect to be close to perfect. I think I’m at that level at this point,” said Burrow, per Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly within the realm of possibility for Burrow, who has quickly established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league during his young NFL career, but is looking to help his team bounce back after a rough couple of seasons.

Can the Bengals compete?

A large part of the reason that the Bengals have struggled over the last couple of seasons is the team's propensity to get off to poor starts early on.

This continued once again last year, when Burrow and the Bengals inexplicably dropped a home game to the lowly New England Patriots to open up the season in what was arguably Burrow's worst game of the campaign.

Putting yourself behind the eight ball year after year is certainly not a recipe for success at the NFL level, and the Bengals will hope to avoid giving themselves another early hole to dig out of this year.

Thankfully, the Bengals have what should be an easy opponent to open up the season this year in the Cleveland Browns, albeit on the road.

Burrow and his teammates are surely aware of the pressure that will be on them in that game to set the tone for the season early and get off to a good start in 2025.

In any case, the Bengals and Browns are set to hit the field on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET from Cleveland.