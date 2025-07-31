The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most potent offenses in the league, but they may have just gotten better with this latest addition, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“BREAKING: The Bengals are signing former Seahawks TE Noah Fant, per multiple sources. The talented former first-round pick garnered significant interest — and now lands with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki in Cincinnati’s loaded offense,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Before training camp started, the Seattle Seahawks released Fant from the team. He spent three seasons with them after being in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Now, Fant lands with the Bengals, who seemed to have a lot of interest in the tight end when meeting with him.

“The Bengals really wanted to get this done with Noah Fant, who visited recently and will fill a multifaceted role within the offense. His presence will be a bonus for Mike Gesicki as well, whose versatility will also allow him to play as a big slot,” Schultz wrote.

Fant played in 48 games for the Seahawks over three seasons, and had 48 catches for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns. He could have the same production with the Bengals, especially with Joe Burrow throwing him the ball.

Burrow had a good season last year, but they were never able to get into a rhythm after a slow start, and ultimately missed the playoffs. Hopefully this year, things are different, but they have something shining over their head as Trey Hendrickson has still not signed a contract extension.

Once all the distractions are done with, there's a chance that the Bengals could once again be one of the top teams in the AFC. Before that, they need to get through training camp and continue to build chemistry with one another.